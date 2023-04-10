Angola Win Gold in African Open Debut

Luanda — Angola won Saturday three gold medals in the debut of the OPEN African Judo in seniors running until Sunday in the multipurpose pavilion of Kilamba, in Luanda

The gold medals were snatched by Edmilson Pedro, who beat his counterpart Fernando Nkero from Gabon in category of 66kg, Barros Leonardo (60 kg) defeated Arnaldo Kisoka from the DRC, and Diassonema Neide (63 kg) took on Audrey Etoua from Cameroon.

Angola rank first in the overall standings of medals, with three gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Senegal come second with one gold medal and an equal number of silver and bronze, followed by Gabon (third) with one gold and one silver, in a list of 14 competing countries.

Senior African OPEN for qualifications for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 ends Sunday (April 9). JAD/MC