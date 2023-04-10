Angola Win Gold in African Open Debut

8 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola won Saturday three gold medals in the debut of the OPEN African Judo in seniors running until Sunday in the multipurpose pavilion of Kilamba, in Luanda

The gold medals were snatched by Edmilson Pedro, who beat his counterpart Fernando Nkero from Gabon in category of 66kg, Barros Leonardo (60 kg) defeated Arnaldo Kisoka from the DRC, and Diassonema Neide (63 kg) took on Audrey Etoua from Cameroon.

Angola rank first in the overall standings of medals, with three gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Senegal come second with one gold medal and an equal number of silver and bronze, followed by Gabon (third) with one gold and one silver, in a list of 14 competing countries.

Senior African OPEN for qualifications for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 ends Sunday (April 9). JAD/MC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.