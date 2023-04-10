North Africa: Tunisian and Arab Parties and NGOs Condemn Zionist Aggression Against Palestinian People

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian and Arab parties and organisations, in a joint statement issued Saturday condemned "the Zionist and criminal aggression" against the Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa Mosque, al Quds, the West Bank and Gaza.

The signatory parties and organisations, including the Al-Qotb Party (Tunisia), the Voie Démocratique Travailiste (Morocco) and the Communist Party of Lebanon, also strongly condemned the silence and complicity of the "regimes of normalisation and betrayal that have submitted to world imperialism", as well as the inability of official international institutions, especially the United Nations.

The signatories praised the brave resistance of the Palestinian people inside the occupied territories and in other areas, including Lebanon, the statement said. They called for greater unity to defeat the aggression, liberate the land and people and end the occupation.

The signatories, including the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party (Tunisia), the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Jordanian Popular Unity Democratic Party, called on all national forces in the Arab world to join the resistance and global mobilisation, to act swiftly and in all possible ways to support the Palestinian cause and to oppose normalisation, complicity and betrayal.

They also called for forming broad coalitions of countries in the region to support the Palestinian struggle and resist normalisation and to hold rallies in front of the Zionist and US embassies and the UN missions.

Among the parties and organisations that signed the declaration are: the Workers' Party (Tunisia), the Tastatii Movement (Mauritania), the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Jordanian Democratic People's Party (Hashd), the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders and the Socialist Popular Alliance Party (Egypt).