Tanzania: Fountain Gate Write History

IT was all smiles to the Tanzanians on Saturday day after their CAF African Schools Cham- pionship envoys; Fountain Gate con- quered Africa in South Africa.

The brave Fountain Gate girls won the inaugural tour-nament after they defeated Ecole Omar IBN Khatab from Morocco 3-0 in the finals at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Durban South Africa.

The inaugural champions pocked the 300,000 US dollars cash prize.

The team's star striker Winifrida Hubert was awarded as the best goal scorer and the best player after she netted 11 goals for the tournament. Fountain Gate confirmed with their status as the top- placed girls' team in the competition with their incisive attacking play and star at the top of the pitch.

The runners up Ecole Omar IBN Khatab also earned a hefty 200,000 US Dollars in cash money for taking silver medals.

Winfrida Hubert scored for her team in the , 14th and 24th minutes and the third goal was netted Irene Chitanda in the 32nd minute.

The Motsepe Foundation donated 10m US Dollars to boost the competition in its inaugural year.

Prior to their final game with the Morocan girls, Fountain Gate eliminated CEG De Mfilou from Congo with a 4-0 blitz.

Fountain Gate looked favourites right from the start when they destroyed Edendale Technical High School of South Africa with hefty 7-1 win and then went on to beat Scan Aid of Gambia 2-0 in the Semi-finals.

Scan Aid girls sailed to semis after picking second place in the group.

They held host Edendale Technical High School in their group open- ing to a draw in the Group opening.

Gambia's representative Scan Aid girls came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with hosts Edendale Technical High School in their opening match on Wednesday.

While Ecole Omar IBN Khatab of Morocco sailed to the semis after beating Anse Boileau 6-0, then they defeated SCG De Mfilou 3-0.

Fountain Gate won the overall title after winning all their four matches to bag 16 goals while conceding once. The Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Pindi Chana and the President of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Wallace Karia lauded the team for the impressive per- formance.

Tournament's highlight Biggest win: Edendale Technical 1 Fountain Gate 7 (Group A, April 5); Ecole Omar ibn Khatab 6 Anse Boileau 0 (Group B, April 5) Most goals in a game: 8 - Edendale 1, Fountain Gate 7.

Best Player:

Wilifrida Gerald (Fountain Gate) Best Goalkeeper: Allic Neckema (Fountain Gate) Top Scorer: Wilifrida Gerald (Fountain Gate) Fair Play: Anse Boileau (Seychelles) Goalscorers 11 goals - Winifrida Gerald (Fountain Gate) 5 - Malak Hajjam El Idrissi (Ecole Omar ibn Khatab) 3 - Mary Siyame (Fountain Gate) 2 - Sara Dofry (Ecole Omar ibn Khatab), Dornella Nzeli (CEG de Mfilou) 1 - Aya Ayoub (Ecole Omar ibn Khatab), Kaddy Camara (Scan Aid), Irene Chitanda (Fountain Gate School), Anele Douglas (Edendale Technical), Nada El Aslani (Ecole Omar ibn Khatab), Samkelo Gwananda (Edendale Technical), Zainabu Karuka (Fountain Gate School), Bassopa Yokossi (CEG Cobly), Hiba Youssoufi (Ecol Omar ibn Khatab)