Egypt: New Health Initiative to Be Launched Soon for Early Detection of Tumors - Spokesman

A new initiative will be launched by the Health Ministry for the early detection of tumors, according to Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar on Sunday 9/4/2023.

The initiative aims at lowering infection rates and reducing treatment costs, especially for late-stage patients.

The new initiative covers lung, prostate, cervical, and colon cancer, the spokesman told Sky News channel.

The new initiative will be launched within the coming few weeks after rehabilitating participating medical centers and teams, the spokesman said.

He denied there is any shortage in cancer medication, saying all needed drugs are available at medical centers and hospitals across the nation.

MENA