Tunisia: Network Specialised in Organising Illegal Immigration Operations By Sea Dismantled

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Guard announced Sunday, dismantling Saturday in Mahdia, a network specialising in the organisation of illegal immigration operations by sea.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the Directorate General of the National Guard, four members of this network were arrested and 18 Tunisians who were preparing operations of illegal crossing of maritime borders. Boats, rubber dinghies and a quantity of cannabis were also seized.

This operation was conducted by a patrol of the anti-trafficking unit within the unit specialising in the investigation of crimes of violence against women and children. The prosecutor's office has authorised to take the necessary measures against them.