Tunisia: Network Specialised in Organising Illegal Immigration Operations By Sea Dismantled

9 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Guard announced Sunday, dismantling Saturday in Mahdia, a network specialising in the organisation of illegal immigration operations by sea.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the Directorate General of the National Guard, four members of this network were arrested and 18 Tunisians who were preparing operations of illegal crossing of maritime borders. Boats, rubber dinghies and a quantity of cannabis were also seized.

This operation was conducted by a patrol of the anti-trafficking unit within the unit specialising in the investigation of crimes of violence against women and children. The prosecutor's office has authorised to take the necessary measures against them.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.