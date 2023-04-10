Egypt: Climate Investment Unit Launched At Environment Ministry - Minister to Senate

9 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

An environment and climate investment unit was launched with the aim of promoting investment in the environment sphere, said Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad.

The unit also aims to promote investment in waste recycling and environment tourism, the minister said during her speech at the Senate's plenary session on Sunday 9/4/2023.

She added that that unit will also be following up on factories, which are consistent with environmental stipulations.

This came after several MPs requested that the government clarify its policy regarding promoting the circular economy in a way that achieves maximum benefit from all natural resources, and reduces waste.

The minister, meanwhile, gave an overview of a project worth dlrs 125 million to convert waste into eco-friendly fuels.

The State has the suitable infrastructure and an attractive climate for investments in the waste recycling sector, affirmed the minister.

