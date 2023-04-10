Egypt: FM Phones UN Special Envoy for Syria

9 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday 9/4/2023 made a phone call with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

During the phone conversation, the foreign minister stressed Egypt's support for the efforts exerted by the UN envoy to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the Syrian crisis, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid.

Shoukry said Egypt gives high priority to restoring Syria's security and stability and eradicating terrorism, as well as ending all forms of foreign intervention in the country.

The spokesman noted that the two sides discussed how to alleviate the Syrian people's suffering.

The pair agreed to maintain consultation and coordination in the next period, where the UN envoy expressed his appreciation of Egypt's endeavors and its continued backing of the UN efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.