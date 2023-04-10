Egypt: Govt Denies Any Change in Application Procedures for Treatment At State Expense

9 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Media Center of the Cabinet denied on Sunday 9/4/2023 reports about changing the steps taken to get treatment decisions at State expense.

The center said it contacted the Health Ministry that dismissed as groundless the reports, saying the same steps are being applied to get treatment decisions at State expense without any change.

Citizens should go to the nearest government hospital in their governorates and conduct necessary medical examinations to diagnose the condition through a report of a tripartite committee.

Once the committee approves treatment at the expense of the state, the employee in the treatment department at the state's expense in the hospital should record the patient's data on the specialized medical councils website for free.

The center urged citizens to contact the hotline 105 in case of inquiries.

The center urged media outlets to verify the authenticity of news before publishing them to avoid disrupting public order.

