Egyptair Forms 3 Sub-Committees to Enhance Transparency, Efficiency

9 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

EgyptAir announced that three new sub-committees were established to enhance transparency and efficiency in all the company's transactions for the benefit of its customers and employees.

In a statement released on Sunday 9/4/2023, Chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company Yehia Zakaria said the three sub-committees will be responsible for aligning the national carrier's strategic goals with the highest standards of corporate governance, through promoting the culture of transparency and continued improvement.

He added that the formation of the three committees demonstrates how EgyptAir is committed to preserving the highest standards of corporate governance, noting that the move would help bolster customers' confidence and consolidate the company's position as a leading airline at the regional and global levels.

Zakaria stated that EgyptAir would continue evaluating and adopting the best global practices in corporate governance, asserting that this approach would enhance the company's long-term success and contribute to the sustainable growth of the global airline industry.

