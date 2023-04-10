Zimbabwe/South Africa: Injured Billiat Nears Return Ahead of South Africa PSL Run-in

Former Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat could feature in Kaizer Chiefs' last four games of the current season as he nears his return from a long-term injury.

Billiat was initially expected to miss the rest of the current season after undergoing surgery to treat a groin problem in January.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has however revealed that the gifted forward could still play an important role for the team towards the end of the campaign as they fight for a runner-up finish.

Speaking ahead of Chiefs' match against Marumo Gallants on Saturday evening, Zwane was optimistic about the Zimbabwean's return.

Zwane suggested that Billiat could be back in time to play three or four matches in the DStv Premiership this term.

He told Kaizerchiefs.com: "Khama might be available for the last three or four games of the season.

"We are going to have to manage him and see if he will be ready again to play."

Billiat's contract with Kaizer Chiefs expires at the end of the season but the club do have the option to extend his stay.

However, Billiat's injury record over the last couple of seasons could affect his chances of earning a contract extension.

Prior to the latest injury setback, Billiat also spent another spell on the sidelines this season after a knee injury kept him out in September.

He missed four games before returning to action.

The Mufakose-born star has made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, registering three assists while he was yet to find the back of the net.

Billiat has recently been linked with a move to SuperSport United if Kaizer Chiefs decide not to renew his current contract.