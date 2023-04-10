Egypt: President El-Sisi Directs Govt to Speed Up Finalization of Agricultural, Food Projects

9 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to accelerate the implementation of major projects in the sectors of agriculture, irrigation and food production in the wake of the grave global challenges that emerged in the past years.

Sisi's directives came during his meeting on Sunday 9/4/2023 with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Agriculture Minister El Sayed El Quseir, Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam, Director General of the Armed Forces' National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) Major General Walid Abul Magd and Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ahmed Azazi, said Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmi.

The spokesman noted that the meeting took up progress made in national projects to reclaim desert lands nationwide.

The President was briefed on efforts exerted by the different authorities with regard to projects aimed at increasing agricultural lands in Egypt, including the land reclamation projects in the areas of East Owainat, Toshka, Sinai, Upper Egypt and the New Delta.

