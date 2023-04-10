Egypt to Host 3 Worldwide Aquasport Championships in Hurghada Next Month

Egypt is set to host three worldwide aquasport championships in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada on May 8-15.

The global sports events will be organized at Soma Bay, a coastal resort located about 45 km south of Hurghada International Airport.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday 9/4/2023 during an event to reveal the details of the upcoming championships, Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi highlighted the State's support for all sports federations, including Egyptian Swimming Federation (ESF).

He also hailed the robust relationship between the ESF and the International Swimming Federation, as well as the latter's commitment to maintaining cooperation for organizing international tournaments in Egypt, which has a substantial sport infrastructure that enables it to host any global events, no matter how big it is.

Sobhi said the goal of the country's decision to host the three championships in Hurghada is to stimulate inbound tourism promotion opportunities.

Up till now, 32 countries have announced their intention to participate in the championships, head of the Egyptian Swimming Federation Yasser Idris said.

He predicted that up to 40 countries will apply for joining the competition by April 12, the deadline for receiving participants' applications.

MENA