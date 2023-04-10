Egypt: PM Follows Up On Availability of Animal Feed in Local Market

9 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed el Quseir followed up on the availability of animal feed, maize and soybean in the local market.

During a meeting, held on Sunday 9/4/2023 in the presence of Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdullah, Quseir briefed the premier on a report about the animal feed quantities needed over the period ahead.

The minister asserted that local markets must have adequate supply of animal feed to fulfill the needs poultry farms, help drive feed prices down, promote local production of poultry and egg, and avoid price hikes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it has been agreed that the banking sector should embark on a set of urgent measures to secure the hard currency needed for boosting animal feed supply in local markets, while speeding up customs clearance procedures for inbound maize, soybean and animal feed shipments.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.