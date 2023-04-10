Egypt: PM Follows Up On Availability of Animal Feed in Local Market

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed el Quseir followed up on the availability of animal feed, maize and soybean in the local market.

During a meeting, held on Sunday 9/4/2023 in the presence of Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdullah, Quseir briefed the premier on a report about the animal feed quantities needed over the period ahead.

The minister asserted that local markets must have adequate supply of animal feed to fulfill the needs poultry farms, help drive feed prices down, promote local production of poultry and egg, and avoid price hikes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it has been agreed that the banking sector should embark on a set of urgent measures to secure the hard currency needed for boosting animal feed supply in local markets, while speeding up customs clearance procedures for inbound maize, soybean and animal feed shipments.

