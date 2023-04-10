Angola and Cuba Open New Bilateral Cooperation Cycle

Luanda — Angola and Cuba updated sector-related conventions, agreements and understanding memorandums, within the framework of the XV Session of the Inter-governmental Commission for Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation, held on the 6th and 7th of this month, in Havana, Cuba.

Following the technical meetings, two new important memorandums of understanding were reached and signed within the scope of bilateral cooperation, which specifically covered the sectors of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as Youth and Sports.

Additionally, the parties pointed out the ways to streamline the implementation of agreements, conventions and memorandums that are already in force and for the preparation of others in the most diversified domains, notably the sectors of Finance, Health and Justice.

Action plans and goals were also defined for attracting foreign direct investment in the two countries, with a view to deepening business ties under the direct AIPEX's monitoring, on the Angolan side, and PROCUBA, on the Cuban side.

The Minister of State and Head of Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, headed the Angolan delegation that evaluated the terms of strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Cuban delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruz.

The two delegations generally assessed the course of bilateral cooperation, highlighting the advances registered in issues of common interest and importance in the several fields and planning the cooperation actions to be implemented in upcoming periods.

On the sidelines of the technical meetings, the minister Adão de Almeida carried out an intense work agenda that included high-level audiences with the Cuban authorities.

Adão de Almeida met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Parrilla, and the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil.

The Angolan delegation includes the Angolan ambassador to Cuba Maria Cândida Teixeira, the Secretaries of State for International Cooperation Domingos Vieira Lopes, for National Defence José Maria de Lima, for Finance and Treasury Ottoniel dos Santos, for Higher Education Eugénio da Silva, for the Hospital Area Leonardo Europe, as well as the AIPEX's President Francisco Lello. VM