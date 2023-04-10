Angola's Judo Squad Win African Junior Cup

Luanda — Angola's National Judo Team won Friday in Luanda the Junior African Cup, with four gold medals, 10 silver and 15 bronze.

The four athletes who won the gold medals are Eldimira Segunda (- 48 Kg), Domingas Jaime (- 63 Kg), Suzana Quimbambata (- 78 Kg) and Santos Sebastião (- 81 Kg).

During the competition held at the Kilamba sports pavilion, the athletes Vânia Quissua (- 48 Kg), Augusto Dala (- 66 Kg), Sónia Lourenço (- 52 Kg), Yola Piedade (- 57 Kg), Cresmila Jaime (- 63 Kg), Josefa João (-70 Kg), Zeferino Gabriel (-73 Kg), Odete Pedro (-78 Kg), José Eduardo (-81 Kg) and Nega Silva (-100 Kg) snatched the silver medals.

On the other hand, Vânia Gabriel, Maria Segunda (- 48 kg), More Tchihaluca (- 52 kg), Neomia Bundy (- 57 kg), Barros Menezes (- 60 kg), Paula Gaspar (- 63 kg), Cornélio Chimbinba, Célcio Cândido and Carlos Augusto (- 66 Kg), Leonardo Rabacal (- 60 Kg), Carlos Augusto (- 66 Kg), Joana Moundo (- 57 Kg), David Caterca (- 81 Kg), Marta Gabriel (- 70 Kg) and Yunilde Lopes (- 78 Kg) won the bronze medals.

In the overall standings, Angola edged second-placed Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with two golds and one bronze and third-placed Senegal with one gold and one silver.