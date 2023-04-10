Angola's Judo Squad Win African Junior Cup

8 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's National Judo Team won Friday in Luanda the Junior African Cup, with four gold medals, 10 silver and 15 bronze.

The four athletes who won the gold medals are Eldimira Segunda (- 48 Kg), Domingas Jaime (- 63 Kg), Suzana Quimbambata (- 78 Kg) and Santos Sebastião (- 81 Kg).

During the competition held at the Kilamba sports pavilion, the athletes Vânia Quissua (- 48 Kg), Augusto Dala (- 66 Kg), Sónia Lourenço (- 52 Kg), Yola Piedade (- 57 Kg), Cresmila Jaime (- 63 Kg), Josefa João (-70 Kg), Zeferino Gabriel (-73 Kg), Odete Pedro (-78 Kg), José Eduardo (-81 Kg) and Nega Silva (-100 Kg) snatched the silver medals.

On the other hand, Vânia Gabriel, Maria Segunda (- 48 kg), More Tchihaluca (- 52 kg), Neomia Bundy (- 57 kg), Barros Menezes (- 60 kg), Paula Gaspar (- 63 kg), Cornélio Chimbinba, Célcio Cândido and Carlos Augusto (- 66 Kg), Leonardo Rabacal (- 60 Kg), Carlos Augusto (- 66 Kg), Joana Moundo (- 57 Kg), David Caterca (- 81 Kg), Marta Gabriel (- 70 Kg) and Yunilde Lopes (- 78 Kg) won the bronze medals.

In the overall standings, Angola edged second-placed Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with two golds and one bronze and third-placed Senegal with one gold and one silver.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.