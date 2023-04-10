Eritrea: Congress of YPFDJ Europe Branch

8 April 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The YPFDJ Europe branch is conducting its 17th annual congress in Venice, Italy.

At the congress over 500 youth from European countries as well as from the US, Canada and African countries are taking part.

Ms. Rahel Seyum, Chairperson of the union branch, indicating that the congress is being conducted at a special period in the history of Eritrea, called on nationals in general and the youth in particular to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development drives.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, gave briefing on the objectives and mission of the union and plan of action aimed at strengthening the capacity of the union at all levels.

At the congress activity report in terms of strengths and challenges was presented and the participants conducted extensive discussion.

The occasion was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs.

