Eritrea: Annual Meeting of Central Region Assembly

8 April 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Central Region Assembly conducted its 21st annual meeting on 7 April.

Indicating the strong resilience of the people and Government of Eritrea as well its Defense Forces in foiling external conspiracies and open aggressions in the past 20 years, Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the Assembly, called for double fold effort in the implementation of the development programs.

The Assembly conducted extensive discussion on the issues raised at the meeting including on the implementation of the strategic plans, transportation situation, teaching and learning process among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the region, indicated that renovation of roads, feasibility study on underground water resources in five villages, conducting extensive water and soil conservation, training on administration and leadership to administrators at all levels are among priority programs for 2023.

At the occasion, Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, gave briefing regarding the objective as well as the charted out programs of the Ministry of Justice.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.