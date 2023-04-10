Eritrea: Annual Meeting of Central Region Assembly

The Central Region Assembly conducted its 21st annual meeting on 7 April.

Indicating the strong resilience of the people and Government of Eritrea as well its Defense Forces in foiling external conspiracies and open aggressions in the past 20 years, Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the Assembly, called for double fold effort in the implementation of the development programs.

The Assembly conducted extensive discussion on the issues raised at the meeting including on the implementation of the strategic plans, transportation situation, teaching and learning process among others.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the region, indicated that renovation of roads, feasibility study on underground water resources in five villages, conducting extensive water and soil conservation, training on administration and leadership to administrators at all levels are among priority programs for 2023.

At the occasion, Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, gave briefing regarding the objective as well as the charted out programs of the Ministry of Justice.