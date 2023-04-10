Tunisia: Sleeve Gastrectomy Operation Performed for First Time in Tunisia in Menzel Bourguiba Regional Hospital

Tunis/Tunisia — For the first time in Tunisia, a sleeve gastrectomy operation was performed on Friday at the regional hospital of Menzel Bourguiba (Bizerte), in collaboration with the "B" surgery department of the Charles Nicole University Hospital, the Health Ministry announced.

This operation is part of the improvement of the care for patients by providing them with advanced care, suited to their situations, according to the ministry.

The Charles Nicole University Hospital and the regional hospital of Menzel Bourguiba will continue their cooperation in several specialities in order to improve the quality of health services in the region of Menzel Bourguiba, the department added.

According to specialised websites, the sleeve gastrectomy operation "consists in removing the left 2/3 of the stomach", to reduce the capacity of the gastric tube and thus promote weight loss for patients suffering from severe obesity.