Uganda: Too Poor to Live - the Cost of Healthcare in Uganda

The cost of healthcare in Uganda remains a major concern for citizens as medical bills continue to skyrocket, making it difficult for low-income families to access healthcare services.

Reports show that the average cost of healthcare services has increased by 30% in the last year.

Currently a simple consultation with a doctor now costs between shillings 30,000 to 50,000 an equivalent of $14 depending on the health facility.

Healthcare is a basic necessity for human survival, yet access remains quite expensive for the majority of Ugandans.

Reports indicate that healthcare costs in Uganda have been steadily increasing over the past years, making it hard for citizens to access quality healthcare, with some dying due to failure to afford medication.

Health activist Moses Mulumba notes that one of the contributing factors to the high cost of healthcare in the country is the poor state of healthcare facilities and government's inability to invest adequately. This, he says, has led to over reliance on private health facilities, which are typically more expensive.

The high cost of healthcare is causing many citizens to delay seeking medical treatment, resulting in more serious health problems and in some cases, death.

Health minister Dr. Aceng attributes the rising cost of healthcare to a shortage in funding for the health sector since the country operates a cash budget with many allocations to different sectors in the country.

Ugandan citizens are calling on the government to take urgent action to address the rising cost of healthcare. They are urging the government to increase funding for healthcare services and to address the shortage of medical personnel and essential equipment in healthcare facilities.

The high cost of healthcare is a major barrier to accessing medical care for many Ugandans, and consequently many are resorting to witchdoctors and self-medications, which is equally dangerous.