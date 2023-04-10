Uganda: Parents Hiding Children With Measles as Country Faces New Outbreak

In a worrying development, it has been reported that some parents in are hiding their children with suspected measles in schools to avoid detection by health officials. This comes amid a measles outbreak scare in the country, as of April 7,, 2023, there are seven confirmed cases so far.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through contact from person to person and the disease can lead to severe health complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation, and even death, especially in young children.

In recent weeks, Uganda has been experiencing a measles scare, with an increasing number of suspected cases being reported across the country.

According to health officials, it is believed to have come from the neighbouring countries, and has since spread to other districts.

Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of public health, at the ministry of health had expressed concern about this development, urging parents to take responsibility for their children's health and cooperate with efforts to control further spread.

The scare has caused concern among health authorities, who are urging the public to take precautions to prevent further spread of the disease. Measles is highly contagious and can be spread through coughing and sneezing.

The director of public health at the ministry of health is also warning against misinformation about the disease, which can discourage people from seeking medical help or following preventive measures. They urge the public to rely on credible sources of information, such as health authorities and medical professionals.

The measles scare in Uganda highlights the importance of vaccination and preventive measures in controlling the spread of infectious diseases. Health authorities are calling on the public to cooperate and support efforts to contain the outbreak and protect public health.