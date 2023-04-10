Africa: South Africa's Facebook Rapist Arrested in Tanzania

10 April 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Officials in Tanzania say they have arrested South African national Thabo Bester, a convicted murder known as the Facebook Rapist.

The 35-year-old Bester picked up the Facebook Rapist moniker because he used the social media platform to meet woman. He was convicted of murder for killing one of the women he met through the site and was sentenced to life in prison.

Last year, it was announced that he had died in a prison fire. This year, however, news of sightings of Bester began to emerge in South Africa.

A DNA analysis of the burned body thought to be his revealed that the body was someone else. Bester had escaped prison.

His escape has raised questions about whether prison officials aided him in his escape.

