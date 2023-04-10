Kenya: Garissa Legislator Udgoon Kuno Seeks to Replace Sabina As Deputy Minority Whip

Nairobi — Garissa County Woman Representative Udgoon Siyad Kuno has emerged as the only one so far keen to take over the Deputy Minority Whip's post in the National Assembly under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Kuno who was elected on a Jubilee ticket said she is equal to the task and promised to deliver if given the opportunity to serve.

This is after Nominated MP Sabina Chege was de-whipped during last Thursday's Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Parliamentary Group meeting that was held in Machakos.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is pushing for changes in the law in order to instill political party discipline.

The proposal will compel leaders who rebel against the party that sponsored them to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate.

Leaders who have been nominated will be required to resign or be stripped of the nominated position after a disciplinary hearing is conducted.