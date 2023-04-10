Kenya: Garissa Legislator Udgoon Kuno Seeks to Replace Sabina As Deputy Minority Whip

10 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Garissa County Woman Representative Udgoon Siyad Kuno has emerged as the only one so far keen to take over the Deputy Minority Whip's post in the National Assembly under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Kuno who was elected on a Jubilee ticket said she is equal to the task and promised to deliver if given the opportunity to serve.

This is after Nominated MP Sabina Chege was de-whipped during last Thursday's Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Parliamentary Group meeting that was held in Machakos.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is pushing for changes in the law in order to instill political party discipline.

The proposal will compel leaders who rebel against the party that sponsored them to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate.

Leaders who have been nominated will be required to resign or be stripped of the nominated position after a disciplinary hearing is conducted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.