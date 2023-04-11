South Africa: Massive Car Pile-Up Leaves Five Dead, Many Injured - South African News Briefs - April 11, 2023

Massive Car Pile-Up in KwaZulu-Natal Leaves Five Dead, Many Injured

A major accident on the N3 near Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal involved at least 41 vehicles, including eight minibus taxis and five trucks, resulting in five reported deaths, according to TimesLive. The road, which is a major highway between Johannesburg and Durban, was reopened after the bodies were recovered, survivors were assisted, and critical patients were transported to healthcare facilities for urgent medical attention. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Sipho Hlomuka commended the hard work of emergency services despite unfavorable weather conditions. He expressed condolences to the affected families and urged motorists to be vigilant and adhere to traffic regulations.

High Court to Hear Arguments Challenging Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Decision

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is set to hear arguments challenging the Department of Home Affairs' decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, reports SABC News. The legal bids by various organizations and individuals seek to declare the termination of the permits unlawful. The permits provide legal protection to over 170,000 Zimbabweans living, working, and studying in South Africa. The decision to terminate the permits was made by Cabinet in December 2021, requiring permit holders with critical skills to apply for visas to remain in South Africa. The hearing is expected to take place virtually until Friday.

Celebrity Doctor Pashy Claims Identity Theft by Dr Nandipha Magudumana

According to TimesLive, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who is allegedly associated with fugitive Thabo Bester, has been accused of stealing the identity of Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani , also known as "Dr Pashy", another well-known doctor. This revelation came to light after Magudumana and Bester were arrested with multiple identity documents in their possession. The Dr. Pashy Foundation has released a statement confirming the identity theft and stating that they are seeking legal advice on the matter.

