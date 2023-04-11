Tanzania: 13 Perish in Songea Road Carnage

Songea — AT LEAST 13 people have been killed and two others were injured when the truck, they were travelling in lost direction and plunged into the river in Songea, Ruvuma Region on Sunday night.

Ruvuma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Marco Chillya said that the crash occurred on Sunday at around 9 pm in Njoka village along Ndongosi-Namatuhi road in Songea District.

Commander Chillya said the Mitsubishi Fuso truck with registration numbers T 800 BXB driven by Thobias Njovu was heading to Namtuhi village from a local auction in Ndongosi village. He said eye witnesses testified that the driver lost control as the veered off the road before taking a plunge into the river, killing 13 people on the spot.

RPC Chillya named those who lost their lives as Happy Msemwa, Jaffery Ngarimusi, Hidaya Salum, Bihesha Yahaya, Mustapha Ling'ole, Christopher Msuya, Mama Faraja and Deograsias Mapunda.

He named other deceased persons who were identified only one names as Mwanaisha, Hamad, Boniface and Simba. He said the deceased bodies have been preserved at the Songea Regional Referral Hospital.

The RPC named those who were injured in the crash as Hamis Mbawala and Christopher Banda. The two have been admitted to Mpitimbi Health Centre.

Commander Chillya said that initial investigation shows that the cause of the accident is the bad road condition because it was slippery due to the ongoing rains.

However, he reiterated the order by the government to prohibit passengers from boarding cargo trucks.

Songea Regional Referral Hospital Medical Officer, Dr Magafu Majura said the hospital received the bodies of 13 people, who died in the crash, including seven women and six men.

On his part, Songea District Commissioner (DC), Wilman Ndile urged the public to continue to take precautions and be careful when travelling, including not boarding cargo trucks.