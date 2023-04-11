Tanzania: Mwinyi Calls Imams to Step Up Efforts to Check Moral Decay

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has called for Muslim Imams to continue enhancing efforts to battle escalating moral decay in the society.

He said this when officiating the opening of a newly built Mosque called 'Masjid Al - Jumaa,' located in Dunga Kiembeni Village, Central District, South Unguja Region.

Dr Mwinyi said corruption and fraud practices, social injustice, gender-based violence, increased use of illicit drugs and theft of agricultural products and livestock, are some of the immoralities in the society.

"These are the public cries, crimes committed by our children. Our young people should be taught their religion well; they should be taught the Holly books Quran to promote good behaviour. If we team up in teaching our children to become good citizens, the problems will end," Alhaji Dr Mwinyi said.

Dr Mwinyi also urged the community to use Quran in schools and other teaching classes for children to shape, adding: "Good education begins from home and faith classes and in convectional schools."

President Mwinyi has hosted Iftar in all regions of Unguja: Unguja North, Unguja South and Unguja Mjini/Magharib, meeting ordinary citizens and leaders in villages to share the Iftar, while reiterating calls on people to put into practice what they learn from Ramadan.

Iftar is a meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar year, during which strict fasting (abstain from all kinds of food or drink, and sex during day, as a religious observance), from dawn to sunset.

As Muslim fast, the complaints about use of illicit drugs, robbery and burglary have been on rise, raising concerns over the impact of religious teaching in the society.

Regional Commissioners: Mr Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud (Unguja North), Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid (Unguja South) and Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa (Mjini/Magharib), speaking after Iftar in their respective regions urged people to take an active role in promoting acceptable behaviours.

Speaking at the gatherings, the Executive Secretary from the Office of the Mufti Zanzibar, Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume, urged the believers to make good use of the Holy Month of Ramadan by evaluating themselves to get back to good deeds.

"This is the month of doing good and doing better that will please God (Allah), to find his companion and not to waste time and start unproductive games in the society," advised the secretary.

Muslims worldwide are fasting from sunrise to sunset during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Muslim clerics said apart from the spiritual significance, it was unfortunate that some people are unaware of the benefits of fasting in Ramadan. It requires immense self-control to remain without food and water for roughly 12-14 hours a day.

Muslim health professionals suggest that the ritual has numerous physiological, spiritual, psychological and scientific benefits. Additionally, it provides the opportunity to empathise with poor and needy people worldwide.

Ramadan is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims and is marked by a period of fasting, considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

These are five principles which Muslims believe are compulsory acts ordered by God: the other pillars are faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

During the fasting period, extra emphasis is therefore placed on reciting the Quran.