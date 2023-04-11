Kenya: Political Parties Staring at Cash Crunch as Registrar Warns of Funding Constraints

Nairobi — Political parties will wait much longer before benefitting from the last tranche of this financial year's state funding.

Registrar of Political Parties Agnes Nderitu has asked the country's 48 political parties to hold their horse until the courts deliver a verdict in May.

According to the ORPP, political parties got 737.5 million Shillings for the 2023/22 financial year.

The law states now, 95 percent of the fund will be distributed proportionately by reference to the total number of votes secured by each political party in the preceding General Election while 5 percent will cater for the administrative expenses.

She however, says she will be able to allocate 146.8 Million Shillings after the court ruling because the National Treasury slashed the initial budget from 1.47 Billion Shillings to 884.3 million Shillings in the recently enacted supplementary budget.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance and Orange Democratic Movement have the lion's share of the fund while Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya will get the least share.

In the gazette notice dated November 2, 2022, ORPP stated that the President William Ruto-led party will be allocated Sh577,162,898.

In the funds set to be disbursed quarterly, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to receive Sh308, 260, 679.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party came third with Sh135,113, 518 followed by Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper party which is set to receive an allocation of Sh72,110,017.

The Wafula Wamunyinyi-led Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) will receive Sh31,642,281.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) led by Mandera Senator Ali Roba is set to be allocated a share of Sh26,897,846.

Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress party will reap Sh26, 600,684 while Speaker Moses Wetangula' s Ford-Kenya party will receive an allocation of Sh25,863,869.