Tanzania is Safe for Tourists, Says Ministry

NATURAL Resources and Tourism Ministry has assured visitors and tourism stakeholders that Tanzania is safe from Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).

The assurance comes following a statement which was issued by the Ministry of Health on April 4th, this year, indicating that Tanzania has successfully controlled the MVD outbreak and prevented its spread.

A statement issued yesterday by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa disclosed that the safety of visitors to Tanzania and staff working in the leisure, tourism and hospitality sector is of utmost importance to them.

Although no cases of Marburg virus were found in any tourist site, he said local authorities have taken precautionary measures as all surveillance programmes will continue.

"We want to reassure our visitors that Tanzania remains a safe and welcoming destination. We are doing everything we can, to ensure our visitors enjoy their travels with peace of mind, knowing that we are taking the necessary steps to protect their health and safety," said Minister Mchengerwa in the statement.

He added that "As destination in Tanzania we believe that responsible tourism plays a vital role in promoting public health and safety and we are committed to supporting efforts to contain the outbreak and minimise its impact."

Expounding further, he noted that Tanzania is renowned for its exquisite wildlife and stunning natural beauty and rich in culture has remained a safe and secure destination despite the recent isolated incidence of Marburg virus outbreak.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Based on this, the government and its public health agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all visitors to the country.

"As a popular travel destination, it is our responsibility to take all necessary precautions to protect our visitors.

We have done everything in our power to make sure visitors are safe during their stay in Tanzania. Your health is our absolute priority.

"As a responsible tourism industry our priority is the health and safety of our visitors and the local community and we are ensuring the adherence of the recommendation set by our partners and local authorities to stay up-to-date and implemented," noted the Minister.

The Ministry remains confident in the resilience and strength of Tanzania's tourism industry and look forward to welcoming visitors to explore the authentic hospitable culture and natural experience.

Mr Mchengerwa commended the government for the efforts made to contain the situation, noting that Rapid response from the Ministry of Health with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health actors who moved to quick action to control the outbreak, with that strong resolve where no new case has been reported to date.