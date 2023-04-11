Africa: AUC Chairperson, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Marks the First Anniversary of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and Commends the Leadership of the Somali Government and the Commitment of Troop Contributing Countries & Partners.

press release

Addis Ababa — 1 April 2023 - The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, warmly commends the first anniversary of the reconfigured African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), that replaced the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), on 1 April 2022, in support of the Federal Republic of Somalia's mission to tackle terrorism in its pursuit for durable peace, security and stability.

The Chairperson strongly commends the leadership of H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for the important political gains and strong efforts that the federal government and security forces continue to deploy.

In this regard, the Chairperson wishes to recognise and honour the service of African Union troops, many whom have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the gallant mission to restore peace and security to the brotherly nation of Somalia.

The Chairperson further commends the unwavering determination of the Troop and Police Contributing Countries in their support of the country's vision to achieve peace and stability.

The Chairperson also extends his deep gratitude to all stakeholders, including partners, for their invaluable contributions in support of ATMIS and the implementation of the Somali Transition plan (STP), in furtherance of peace and stability in Somalia.

The Chairperson reiterates the commitment of the African Union to continue working closely with the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia in their legitimate quest for lasting peace, security and sustainable development.