Liberia: Defense Lawyers Beg for Time to Review Contents of Seized Mobile Phones and CCTV Footages to Plan Their Defense

11 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Victoria G Wesseh

Monrovia — Lawyers representing two alleged drug smugglers on trial at Criminal Court 'C' have requested a continuance in the ongoing US$100M cocaine case.

Defendants Makki Ahmed Issam and Adulai Djibril Djalo were arrested in October 2022 by Sierra Leonean authorities and later turned over to the Liberian government for trial for their roles in the illegal shipment of 520kg of cocaine hidden among frozen pig feet.

The defense team has asked for more time to review prospective evidence and develop their defense strategy. They believe the continuance will allow them to properly examine and discuss the content of cell phone and CCTV evidence submitted by the prosecution. The defense team has requested a continuance until Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the interest of justice and fairness for their clients.

However, prosecution lawyers have opposed the request, stating that it is a tactic by the defense team to cause unnecessary delays in the trial.

The prosecution believes that the request is in total bad faith and should be denied. The presiding Judge Blamo Dixon will decide whether to grant the continuance or not.

