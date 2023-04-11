Malawi: Chakwera Pardons Uladi Mussa, 199 Other Prisoners

11 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned Former Homeland Security Minister Uladi Mussa and 199 other prisoners as part of the commemoration of Easter.

Mussa was sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for corruptly awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

The President also pardoned John Mussa, who was convicted because of chamba possession.

He also exercised mercy towards Jones Tewesa the then driver of former MEC Commissioner, Linda Kunje among other pardoned prisoners

Minister of Homeland Security, Kenneth Zikhale Ng'oma, confirmed the development to the press.

According to Ng'oma, the pardoned prisoners are those who committed minor offences and demonstrated good behaviour while serving their sentences.

There are a total of 200 pardoned prisoners.

