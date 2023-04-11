Kenya: CS Kuria Lifts Ban On Exportation of Raw Macadamia

Kerugoya Kenya — Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has lifted the ban on the exportation of raw macadamia nuts for a period of one year in a bid to open up the global markets.

Speaking in Kirinyaga, Kuria said that the current prices of Macadamia nuts had gone as low as Sh20 shillings per kilogram which he termed exploitative to farmers who toiled the land only for middlemen to reap the profits.

Kuria said that the lifting of the ban on the exportation of raw nuts will open up marketing outlets and attract across the world to allow competitiveness so that farmers can sell to the highest bidders.

"We are lifting the ban on the exportation of raw macadamia nuts for one year to bring into the country other buyers from all over the world. This will create competition allowing farmers to sell to the highest buyers," said Kuria

The CS also said that the law ensures that all the nuts are processed in the country, thus boosting industrialization and creating employment opportunities.

Processors have been buying the nuts from farmers at a throwaway price with a kilogram fetching as low as between Sh. 20-Sh. 50 compared to Sh. 200 a few years back since the State imposed the ban.

"If you pay someone Sh20 how will they take their child to school? How will they buy food?" the CS posed.

Macadamia nuts are mainly grown in the Central part of Kenya such as Muranga, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu and Meru. Last month, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi promised macadamia farmers a solution to their ongoing price crisis within a week.