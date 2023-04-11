Tanzania Restates Plans to Install Free Wi-Fi in Public Places

11 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Engineer Kundo Mathew has reaffirmed the government's commitment to install free wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks in public places across the country.

The Deputy Minister said this in the Parliament in Dodoma during Tuesday's Question and Answers sessions saying that the motive behind the initiative is to boost usage of ICT.

Responding to a question from a Special Seat MP, Janeth Mahawanga who wanted to know the government's efforts to install Wi-Fi networks.

Mr Kundo said until Tuesday the Government managed to install the services at six public places namely; Tabora Market, Nanenane Bus Stand in Dodoma and Buhongwa, Mwanza.

Other areas are Kiembe Samaki in Unguja and the University of Dodoma.

He said more areas are set to be connected depending on the availability of funds.

