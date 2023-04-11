Tanzania: TZ to Develop First Waste Water Treatment Plant

THE Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) has awarded Metito, a leading provider of intelligent water management solutions, the contract to design, build and operate a new Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Dar es Salaam Region.

The project to be set up at Mbezi Beach area, is financed by the government in collaboration with the World Bank. It is expected to reduce environmental pollution through safe treatment of waste water.

The 16,000 m3/day waste water treatment plant will have state-of-the-art engineering and technologies to enhance operational and maintenance costs, improve sludge quality and minimise the overall carbon footprint.

According to DAWASA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kiula Kingu, the plant will be designed to fit in almost half of the allocated area, optimising land usage and maximising savings.

He said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Metito's scope of work involves three years of operation and maintenance for the waste water treatment plant with the full participation of DAWASA staff members in all operational sections of the treatment plant.

"Access to water and sanitation in Tanzania can transform the economic outlook in Dar es Salaam and propel its social development and sustainable growth, we have trusted Metito, a world-leading provider, to develop the new WWTP in the Mbezi beach area and we are confident that the impact that will be created once the plant is operational is highly cost-effective and brings great value to the local community, "said Kingu.

He said Metito will utilise conventional activated sludge technology and implement anaerobic digestors to produce biogas followed by Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation system, which will reduce electric power consumption by almost 40 per cent at ultimate plant capacity.

He added that Metito will also use the sludge anaerobic digestion process in the first treatment phase to ensure the sludge is stabilised and the quality of the sludge is maintained.

He said Tanzania has renewed its commitment to increasing access to clean water by adopting the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation for all) targets, which the UN set for 2030.

He said the Mbezi WWTP will contribute to Dar es Salaam Region's sustainable economic and industrial development by creating skilled jobs and safeguarding the health and well-being of the community by providing efficient wastewater treatment.

Commenting on the contract, Karim Madwar, who is Metito Africa Managing Director said, "The project is a true milestone towards modernising Dar es Salaam's wastewater system and bolstering the resilience of its water infrastructure, all while safeguarding its natural ecosystems.

Metito's founding principles are Impact, Sustainability, and Innovation, and this project ticks all the boxes we are proud to be working with Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority on this project and are looking forward to making this a benchmark to similar projects in the region," he said.

The project award was signed recently and construction is expected to commence this month with the commissioning date set for October 2024.