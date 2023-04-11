Tanzania: Goals Galore! ASFC Quarters Fetch 14 Goals

THE quarterfinals of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) have fetched 14 goals as the prospect to see another traditional derby final remains imminent.

Both Simba and holders Young Africans made it to the semifinals of the contest after succeeding to pass the last eight assignments by defeating Ihefu 5-1 and Geita Gold 1-0 apiece.

In terms of marksmanship, Simba and debutants Singida Big Stars are the ones who netted more goals in the quarterfinals as the former scored five goals against four goals sourced by the latter.

On third place comes Azam who struck two goal while the defending champions, Yanga registered only one goal which eventually drove them to the semifinals as they seek to equal Simba's record of winning the championship three times.

However, an interesting part of the semis is that all four qualified sides are the ones currently occupying the top four package of the Premier League table.

For Azam and Singida Big Stars, this is the best opportunity for them to vacate the season with a trophy in their cupboard as their options to win the premier league title seem impossible.

This alone indicates that the semifinal battle of the federation cup is going to be hot bearing in mind that all teams have invested a lot in building strong squads capable to win titles.

With Simba taking on Azam and Yanga facing Singida Big Stars in the last four, there is a big possibility for the two giants to interface in the finals similarly to the ASFC 2020/21 finale held at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

On the day, a 79th-minute header by Taddeo Lwanga submerged Yanga as Simba clinched the third silverware of the contest making them the only side to have so far grabbed it more than any other side (three times).

However, the traditional derby final is again entertained in the ASFC, and then Simba will be trying to win a fourth federation cup.