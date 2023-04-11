Angola: Over 500 Illegal Immigrants Prevented From Entering Angola

10 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Angola's Border Police (PGF) prevented 569 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from illegally entering the country throughought the past weekend, through the north-eastern Lunda Norte province, thus avoiding their settling in diamond mining areas to further reach the capital, Luanda.

According to a statement issued Monday by the National Police, the immigrants, including 104 children, were expelled from the border posts of Chissanda, Tchicolondo and Lóvua.

The illegal immigrants, the statement says, were trying to use routes without the supervision of the PGF agents and that the detention of the immigrants occurred thanks to a complaint made by citizens living along the border.

The police call on the population to continue to collaborate with the authorities, reporting, above all, those helping illegal immigrants to enter the country.

Lunda Norte Province shares a 770-kilometer land border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

