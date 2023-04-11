Angola: Foreign Affairs Ministry Analyses Main Challenges in International Arena

Luanda — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) is holding from March 11 to 13 in Luanda a broad consultative council, to analyse the main challenges of the country and prospects in the international arena.

According to a statement issued by the MIREX, running under the motto "MIREX and the Angolan diplomatic action in the current international context: challenges and perspectives", the gathering aims for a periodic evaluation of the performance of the foreign policy and diplomacy.

It also aims to assess the degree of coordination between MIREX structures and government partners, as well as plan activities for the current year, strengthen internal organisation and analyse major international policy issues.

The work of the meeting will be led by Foreign minister Téte António.

MIREX's dvisory council is held in ordinary session at the beginning of each year and in extraordinary session whenever necessary.

The last consultative council was held in 2019 under the theme "Reform and training, a forward-looking vision".