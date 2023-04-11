Angola: First Edition of National Jazz Festival Kicks Off

Luanda — The first edition of the National Jazz Festival, also dubbed "Angojazz", was opened Monday at the Iron Palace venue, in Luanda, by the mentor of the project Dimbo Makiesse.

The project's mentor informed ANGOP that it will take place for one week, with the participation of over 65 national artists.

The programme of the event has on schedule for the first four days workshops for sharing experiences and the remaining days is reserved for jazz concerts.

The official said that for the workshops Belgian saxophonist Julien Hucq, Brazilian percussionist Landão Jessé, and American plastic artist Ryan Daniels, as well as Angolans Dodó Miranda, Filipe Mukenga, Hugo Bass, Dimbo Makiesse and Guilherme Mampuya, confirmed their participation.

He revealed that the event aims to value Angolan roots such as culture, language, dance, drums, marimba, to influence new talents, as well as to support the fight for the expansion of jazz in Angola.

He appealed to jazz lovers to help gather artists from different parts of the country, so that there is a representative from each province, whether musicians or artists of other expressions, for example, painters, dancers, and poets.

Performances by Angojazz band, Brass Band, CCB, Corimba, Tuapandula Singers, Diana Kabango, Os Peregrinos, Trio Convergente, Gari Sinedima, Jay Lourenzo, Melvi Lumbungululo, among others, are scheduled for the closing day of the event.

On his turn, Dodó Miranda, who is one of the Angolan musicians that has always stood for jazz music, will share his experience on jazz concepts and production nationwide, while Ryan Daniels will address the creative process, the art of woodcut and will end with a teamwork exercise in which participants will produce works of engraving, with the process of printing originals.

The leader of the Drum Ubuntu project, Landão Jessé, will share his experience regarding the introduction of jazz into Bossa Nova and Samba music style. The Brazilian plastic artist will explain how to fit jazz in an exponential manner, in the harmony and rhythm of samba and other styles.

Julien Hucq, who was in Angola in December last year, will once again share his experience with Angolan artists through a virtual platform.

Angojazz History

Founded on May 24, 2019, one of the band's goals is to reverse the elitist charge of jazz by creating new audiences, reaching the music to a more eclectic audience.

It presents a repertoire that reflects Angolan culture from traditional to modern, interpreting classic jazz with influences of kilapanga, semba and tchianda music style. With Dimbo Makiesse (piano), King Jaime (electric bass), Paulo Jazz (lead guitar), Jack Nsaka and Jesus Baptista (drums), Omar Gross (drums), Benz Jazz (trumpet), Banilson Gama (flute) and Lukeny (saxophone).