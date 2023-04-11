Angola: Aniesa Prohibits Flavoured Cigarettes Manufacturing

Viana — The National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA) decreed Monday a 30-day tolerance for cigarette manufacturers to stop using ingredients that make the products more attractive to consumers.

The institution explains that the use of chocolate, strawberry, mint and vanilla disguises the harmful effect that cigarettes have on consumers' health, causing addiction through the flavour it presents.

Speaking at a press conference on the subject, ANIESA technician, Epifânio Joaquim, informed that during these 30 days the institution will carry out awareness-raising work on the deceptive attractions that are added to cigarettes to make them more appetising.

According to him, all economic operators and cigarette manufacturers should regularise and withdraw from commercial circulation all products that are not in conformity with the guidelines in force.

Epifânio Joaquim noted that many manufacturers produce it due to the lack of knowledge of the law, so during the 30 days an educational work will be carried out on the matter.

The ANIESA technician stressed that the use of these attractive ingredients makes it easier for lung cancer, mouth, larynx, stomach and cardiovascular diseases to be contracted by a person.

ANIESA warns that after the deadline, non-compliant operators will be held criminally accountable.