Angolan Finance Minister Attends Bretton Woods Meetings

Luanda — The minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, is in Washington DC, United States of America, where she is participating, from Monday until Sunday, in the spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a report published by Jornal de Angola daily newspaper, Vera Daves, who is leading the Angolan delegation, is also expected to meet with banking executives and top financial executives.

This year's spring meetings are being held under the theme "Reshaping Development for a New Era".

According to the agenda, Angola is participating in different sessions and meetings at the highest level, addressed to ministers and governors of central banks around the world, in addition to hearings and meetings with executives of international banks and officials of different Bretton Woods institutions.

The group will analyze the international macroeconomic environment and deal with concrete issues related to the African regional situation in general and the Angolan one in particular.

The spring meetings bring together governors from the World Bank (WB) group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as central bank officials, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives of civil society organizations, and members of academic circles.

Until Sunday, March 16, the participants will address issues that generate concern around the world, such as global economic prospects, issues regarding poverty, economic development and aid effectiveness.

The Angolan delegation includes the minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano, the secretary for Economic Affairs of the President of the Republic, Issac dos Anjos, the governor of the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), José de Lima Massano, as well as other officials and technicians from ministerial departments and public institutes.

The Bretton Woods agreements were proposals defined among the participants of the International Monetary and Financial Conference of the United Nations and Associated Nations, held between July 1st and 22nd, 1944, which drew up rules for the international monetary system.

The system designed in the negotiations was named after the place where the event was held, Bretton Woods, in the US state of New Hampshire. The conference created the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

The meetings are referred to as the "Spring Meetings" because they are held at a time when it is less cold compared to the winter preceding it.