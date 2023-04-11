Tunisians' Postal Expat Remittances - France Tops List With 45.8 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — France is the country with the highest rate of remittances of Tunisians abroad by post, with 45.8%, or more than 1 billion 71 million dinars.

These statistics published by the Office of Tunisians Abroad (OTE) show that nearly 1 million 384 thousand Tunisians reside in France, which represents 49% of the Tunisian community abroad.

Tunisians in Italy are in second place with 11.2% of total transfers (261 million dinars), followed by Tunisians in Germany with 6.2% (145 million dinars).

The amount of postal transfers by Tunisians residing in Europe amounts to 72.2%, i.e. nearly 1,477 million dinars.

The shares of Tunisians residing in Arab countries and Africa reached 17.9% and 3.8% respectively.

The overall amount of postal transfers of Tunisians residing in America amounts to 5.5% and 0.6% in Asia and Australia.