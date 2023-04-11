Tunisia: Journalists Gather in Front of Parliament to Protest Against Their Exclusion From Proceedings

11 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Journalists gathered on Tuesday in front of the parliament, in Bardo, to protest against the decision to ban them from the parliament building.

Brandishing their professional cards, the demonstrating journalists chanted slogans against this decision which they consider "repressive" and affirmed their commitment to "defend the freedom of the press".

For President of the National Union of Journalists, Yassine Jelassi, this decision is "a bad sign" that portends a return to "restrictive and exclusionary practices".

On Monday, the Assembly of People's Representatives decided that only journalists from the public media are allowed to cover the plenary sessions devoted to the examination of the draft rules of procedure. The proceedings of these plenary sessions will be "broadcast live on public television and on the parliament's YouTube channel," the parliamentary presidency added in a statement.

The plenary session of the Assembly of People's Representatives began on Tuesday to examine the rules of procedure.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.