Tunisia: Journalists Gather in Front of Parliament to Protest Against Their Exclusion From Proceedings

Tunis/Tunisia — Journalists gathered on Tuesday in front of the parliament, in Bardo, to protest against the decision to ban them from the parliament building.

Brandishing their professional cards, the demonstrating journalists chanted slogans against this decision which they consider "repressive" and affirmed their commitment to "defend the freedom of the press".

For President of the National Union of Journalists, Yassine Jelassi, this decision is "a bad sign" that portends a return to "restrictive and exclusionary practices".

On Monday, the Assembly of People's Representatives decided that only journalists from the public media are allowed to cover the plenary sessions devoted to the examination of the draft rules of procedure. The proceedings of these plenary sessions will be "broadcast live on public television and on the parliament's YouTube channel," the parliamentary presidency added in a statement.

The plenary session of the Assembly of People's Representatives began on Tuesday to examine the rules of procedure.