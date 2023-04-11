Tunisia: Parliament Is Facing Colossal Challenges (Bouderbala)

11 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) Ibrahim Boudarbala stressed that the Parliament is facing colossal challenges which require breaking with past practices, restoring the confidence of Tunisian citizens and promoting the culture of work and public service.

Chairing, Tuesday, the opening of the plenary session devoted to examining the Parliament's draft rules of procedure, Bouderbala called on deputies to stay committed, restore Tunisians' confidence in the ARP and create a positive environment for sustainable social development.

Resuming the plenary sessions of the Assembly of People's Representatives is a major step to building institutions under the provisions of the new Constitution, he pointed out.

The ARP Speaker indicated that the formation of a committee in charge of drafting the new rules of procedure is meant to break with the flaws of the old rules and make the work of the Parliament more effective and efficient.

The rules of procedure are meant to govern the working methods of the Assembly and ensure communication with the various parties involved.

Bouderbala also stressed that the relationship between Parliament and the media will be governed by the rules of procedure. He explained that the decision to authorize coverage to public media organisations is issued by the Committee of Rules of Procedures.

The various media outlets will be allowed to cover the work of Parliament after the approval of the draft rules of procedure of the Assembly of People's Representatives, he reiterated.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.