Tunisia: Parliament Is Facing Colossal Challenges (Bouderbala)

Tunis/Tunisia — Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) Ibrahim Boudarbala stressed that the Parliament is facing colossal challenges which require breaking with past practices, restoring the confidence of Tunisian citizens and promoting the culture of work and public service.

Chairing, Tuesday, the opening of the plenary session devoted to examining the Parliament's draft rules of procedure, Bouderbala called on deputies to stay committed, restore Tunisians' confidence in the ARP and create a positive environment for sustainable social development.

Resuming the plenary sessions of the Assembly of People's Representatives is a major step to building institutions under the provisions of the new Constitution, he pointed out.

The ARP Speaker indicated that the formation of a committee in charge of drafting the new rules of procedure is meant to break with the flaws of the old rules and make the work of the Parliament more effective and efficient.

The rules of procedure are meant to govern the working methods of the Assembly and ensure communication with the various parties involved.

Bouderbala also stressed that the relationship between Parliament and the media will be governed by the rules of procedure. He explained that the decision to authorize coverage to public media organisations is issued by the Committee of Rules of Procedures.

The various media outlets will be allowed to cover the work of Parliament after the approval of the draft rules of procedure of the Assembly of People's Representatives, he reiterated.