Tunisia: Parliament - New Item Allowing Media to Cover Proceedings Added to Plenary Agenda

11 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Fourty-two MPs voted in favour of amending the agenda of Tuesday's plenary session, on the examination and adoption of the parliament's rules of procedure, by adding an item authorising the various media to attend the proceedings.

Forty-eight MPs voted against this measure and three others abstained.

Accordingly, Parliament Speaker Brahim Bouderbala read out the decision authorising the various media to cover the work of the plenary.

The one-point text stipulates that public and private media accredited to the Prime Ministry and the National Union of Tunisian Journalists are authorised to cover the work of parliament, pending the adoption of its rules of procedure.

The morning session was adjourned at around 1.20 pm to allow for further examination of the text, as there were disagreements among MPs on this issue.

The Assembly of People's Representatives, in an earlier statement on Monday, had announced that the proceedings would be broadcast live on Tunisian television Al Wataniya and on the Assembly's Youtube channel, while media coverage will be only provided by public media.

