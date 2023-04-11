Mozambique: Ten Prisoners Escape in Macossa

Chimoio — Ten prisoners have escaped from the cells of the district police command in Macossa, in the central Mozambican province of Manica.

According to the spokesperson for the Manica provincial police command, Mateus Mindu, the ten prisoners escaped on Sunday, when they were allowed out of their cells for their habitual period in the open air.

Mindu told reporters that the prisoners "took advantage of the distraction of the guards'.

"The prisoners were accused of various crimes', he said. "They were in transit cells run by the Public Prosecutor's Office. As was normal, they were allowed out to take the air. It was then that they took advantage of the distraction of the police guards to escape from the prison'.

He added that the police have recaptured two of the escaped prisoners, and are following clues to track down the other eight.

"Two have returned to the cells, and efforts are under way to recapture the others whose whereabouts are still unknown. Work is under way and we believe they will return to the cells', said Mindu.

"As for our colleagues who were on duty that day, investigations have been opened to ascertain who was responsible', he added.

AIM has found, from police sources, that one of the escapees is a "traditional healer' accused of desecrating tombs.

Some of the prisoners were awaiting transfer to the regional prison in Guro district.