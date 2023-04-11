Mozambique: - Four Trucks Seized in Tete for Carrying Illegal Timber

11 April 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Four trucks have been recently seized for carrying illegally obtained timber in the districts of Magoe and Moatize, in the central Mozambican province of Tete.

According to the Tete Provincial Director of the Environment, Marcos Almeida, cited by the Maputo daily "Notícias', the involved people are now waiting for subsequent legal measures in order to be hold accountable for their crimes.

Without revealing the exact amount of the wood illegally logged, Almeida guaranteed that the case has already been deposited with the court and its outcome will be known very soon.

According to Almeida, there are 116 forestry operators registered in Tete, who exploit wood in all districts of the province except Tete City, Angona and Tsangano.

He added that a document from last year pointed out that operators working close to conservation areas "will have to look for other zones to occupy.'

"A group of technicians was sent to help in the demarcation of land', he added.

