South Africa: N3 Highway Reopens After Multiple Car Crash

The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Transport has reopened the N3 freeway between Hilton and Cedara after hours of closure following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Sipho Hlomuka, said various government emergency response services had worked tirelessly to ensure the reopening of the freeway, removing the wreckage of five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles which were involved in the pile up.

Vehicles were moved amid a long backlog of traffic on the N3 northbound (Johannesburg bound).

"The road was opened after the recovery of all the five bodies of the deceased, assisting survivors on scene and transporting critical patients to health care facilities for urgent medical attention.

"Through an integrated government response, various interventions are being made, including setting up shelter in uMngeni Town Hall and activating an emergency contact centre. Various social partners are also mobilised and are also assisting the affected motorists and public transport commuters," Hlomuka said.

The taxi industry provided alternative transport to public transport commuters, who wished to continue with their journey to their respective destinations.

The MEC commended the hard work by various emergency services and sent his deepest condolences to all the affected families, and wished a speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries.

"We acknowledge the magnitude of this horrific accident and the trauma felt by all those involved. Some motorists have been stuck for hours and lost a lot of time in traffic.

"We, however, wish to salute all the emergency response teams for a job well done under such unfavourable weather conditions. As provincial authorities, we are hugely disappointed with the fatal crashes recorded during this Easter weekend," Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka appealed to motorists who will be continuing with their journey and those who are still going to travel to be on high alert and ensure maximum adherence to traffic regulations.

"To those who still wish to locate their family members or get a status update on the road are urged to contact the emergency contact centre number on 033 940 8484," the MEC said.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the provincial government is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the cause of the accident and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"Our priority at this time is to provide support and assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased. We urge all road users to exercise caution and adhere to road safety rules and regulations to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future," Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier has also sent her condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.

Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga is expected to visit the accident scene this afternoon to assess the level of damage and progress made to reopen the highway for traffic.