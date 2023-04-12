South Africa: Pretoria Pylon Collapse Forces Ford Plant Shutdown and Output Losses - South African News Briefs - April 12, 2023

Pylon Collapse in Pretoria Forces Ford Plant Shutdown and Output Losses

The collapse of seven pylons on the N4 highway in Pretoria has resulted in the shutdown of a Ford plant, causing a daily output loss of 720 vehicles, reports News24. The plant lost a full day of production and will continue to be without power for the entire day on Wednesday, with no clear timeline for power restoration. There are indications that vandalism and criminal activity played a role in the collapse of the pylons, which are operated by the city but will be replaced by Eskom. The collapse of the pylons has left part of the city without power.

Stats SA Reports 5.2% Decline in Manufacturing Output for February

According to Statistics South Africa, the country's manufacturing industry experienced a decline of 5.2% year on year in February 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to declines in the food, beverages, metals, and machinery sectors. This marks the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year decline in manufacturing activity, with only communications and professional machinery, and the automotive division showing a slight increase in activity. The ongoing challenges of rolling blackouts, infrastructure deterioration, and slow global economic growth continue to impact the manufacturing sector in South Africa.

Petition with 139,000+ Signatures Calls for Ban on Pit Bulls

News24 reports that Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza received a petition with over 139,000 signatures calling for a ban on pit bulls as domestic pets. The petition was initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation following a tragic incident where a 10-year-old was killed by pit bulls in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2022. The minister said that the government was working on a  comprehensive DNA analysis of pit bulls to aid in the identification of problem animals, and collaborating with private sector stakeholders to form a joint task team to promote safety measures. Didiza emphasized the need for government departments and municipalities to work together to implement by-laws and ensure the safety of citizens and animals alike.

