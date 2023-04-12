Zimbabwe: Struggling Pensioners File Over 200 Complaints in Four Months

12 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Shortchanged pensioners filed a total 214 complaints in just four months with the majority decrying non-payment of pensions and value erosion, the latest Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) report has revealed.

The regulator also revealed that significant progress was made in resolving the reported cases.

"IPEC received 214 complaints during the fourth quarter of 2022, of which 71 were resolved, representing 33, 18% resolution rate.

"During the period, we noted the following as the general challenges facing the pensions industry during the quarter under review: Non-payment of pension benefits and low values caused by hyperinflation and dollarisation in February 2009," said the report.

IPEC also noted issues such as near stagnant monthly pensions that have been eroded by inflation, late payment of payments and little or no benefits in US$.

Complaints related to low pension values occasioned by the currency conversion of 2009 accounted for 42% of the complaints received.

The regulator revealed that some of the pensioners believe that the US$175 million, which was promised by the government, was already paid to the Commission, and should be disbursed immediately.

Notably, the delay in payment of compensation for the 2009 loss of values continues to be a source of many complaints received by the IPEC.

A total of 31 pensioners (15%), complained about non-payment of benefits whilst late payment of benefits accounted for 7%, low benefits had 18 complaints representing 8% and late payment of benefits had 7% of complaints during the same period.

"Fund members and beneficiaries also raised concerns about the criteria used to identify beneficiaries of the 2019 Compensation as well as when the next batch will be invited to access their benefits.

"This category accounted for 28% of the complaints received in the quarter under review," added IPEC.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.