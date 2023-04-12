Zimbabwe: Weak People Criticise Others - Says Chamisa As He Lashes Out At Chin'ono Over 'Dead As a Dodo' Comment

12 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa Tuesday sent a veiled message to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, calling him weak for criticising him and his party over the Easter holiday.

Chin'ono had described the CCC as dead as a dodo, questioning why incarcerated member Job Sikhala's family was failing to make ends meet when the party should be taking care of them.

He accused the party of not doing enough, setting off a series of responses, attacks and defences that dominated social media platforms.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who questioned whether the party was indeed as dead as a dodo, Chamisa said people should criticise themselves and give ideas instead.

"Weak people criticise others. Strong people criticize themselves and give ideas and solutions. Let's all be strong people. Stronger together!" wrote Chamisa.

Ruling aligned Zanu PF Patriots had a field day, giving commentary of the two public figures' exchange.

Said Chin'ono in response: "There is nothing wrong with him saying I am weak, that is his view. In a democracy we should allow people to hold views about issues or people with a public profile.

"If I feel that he is wrong, I should demonstrate that I am not weak. My work has already done that for me."

Chin'ono, a longtime ally of the opposition despite making it clear he holds no ambitions to venture into politics, also drew responses of activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe questioned how Chin'ono could perpetuate the idea that CCC was actively taking part in the continued incarceration of Sikhala or that the opposition was doing little yet it was also a victim.

He went on to claim the journalist had sold them out to state security agents in 2019 after they hid at a safe house he allegedly interviewed them from.

I reject Hopewell's gaslighting in toto and I maintain he must stop chasing shadows and face reality.

In this picture is @alistarpfunye18; one of the many victims of the 22 January 2019 raid by soldiers when @daddyhope collaborated with the junta and delivered us on a silver... pic.twitter.com/0rs1AGLoSh

-- Makomborero Haruzivishe (@MakomboreroH) April 11, 2023

Chin'ono denied these claims.

