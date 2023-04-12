Tanzania: MPs Commend Govt for Maintaining Healthy Economy

LAWMAKERS on Tuesday continued to debate on the 2023/24 budget estimates for the Prime Minister's Office as they made different contributions, mainly commending the government for maintaining a healthy economy.

When tabling the proposed budget, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa last week asked the August House to endorse 173.7bn/-, which among others aimed at funding the 2024 local government elections and preparations for the 2025 General Election.

The new budget would also focus on enhancing effectiveness in production sectors such as agriculture, livestock, fisheries and industries.

Contributing to the debate, Mr Oran Njeza (Mbeya Rural), hailed steps taken by the government to stabilise the economy at the time when economies globally were hit by the Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We have seen inflation has been controlled at single digit bellow 5 per cent, while other nations were recording double digit inflation rate. This is good work done by the government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan," Mr Njeza stated.

Mr Njeza's remarks were echoed by Mr Vita Kawawa (Namtumbo-CCM), who argued that of recent the global economies stumbled but that of Tanzania continued to remain strong while inflation rate was still low at 4.3 per cent.

Mr Kawawa pointed out that Tanzania has been named in the report of the Business Insider as one among 10 best African countries with ease of doing business.

"We have witnessed a big influx of investors into the country. During the two years of President Dr Samia, the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has recorded an increase of investment projects by 128 per cent," he stated.

On her part, Ms Ester Bulaya (Special Seats-CHADEMA), casted weight on the recently released report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), while condemning individual public servants who are involved in embezzlement of public funds.

"Do not undermine the government; be accountable for losses you have made," Ms Bulaya stated.

She added: "the president has publicly shown her anger on the matter, we should ensure that those individuals are held accountable."

She also expressed her dismay over poor contributions to the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), saying the situation was failing the scheme to serve the retirees.

She said there were times when the scheme was spending a higher amount than what it collected because public institutions do not submit contributions of their employees to the Fund.

Commenting, Mr Abubakar Asenga (Kilombero-CCM), also showered praises on President Samia for what he argued as continued protection of peace and tranquility.

He then was quick to advise that more investments have to be directed towards construction of ports, a move which would in the future make a huge return.